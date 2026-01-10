Varun Dhawan receives blessing from Hoshiar Singh Dahiya’s wife, earns praise ahead of Border 2 release – Watch

Varun Dhawan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Border 2, a project that carries both cinematic and emotional weight. In the film, the actor plays Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, a brave Indian Army officer and Param Vir Chakra (PVC) awardee who fought in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. As the release date draws closer, a touching moment from one of the film’s pre-release events has caught everyone’s attention.

A video that recently surfaced on social media shows Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya’s wife blessing Varun Dhawan, leaving fans deeply moved.

What happened at the pre-release event?

In the video, shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Colonel Dahiya’s wife is seen smiling warmly as she blesses Varun by touching his head. Her words were simple but powerful. She said, “Tumne bahot badhiya kiya hai. Bahot badhiya, shabbash! Film bahot achi chalegi” (You have done a great job, very good, bravo! The film is going to do really well).

Visibly emotional, Varun bent down respectfully and thanked her for the gesture. The moment quickly went viral, with many calling it one of the most genuine and reassuring moments ahead of the film’s release.

Why is this moment important for Varun Dhawan?

The blessing comes at a time when Varun has been facing mixed reactions online. A few days earlier, a Reddit user shared screenshots of a chat that allegedly showed messages being sent to influencers, urging them to criticise Varun’s performance and expressions in the Border 2 song Ghar Kab Aaoge. Some viewers had described his expressions in the song as loud and unnecessary.

Against this backdrop, the praise from the real-life hero’s family felt like a strong and emotional endorsement of Varun’s effort, cutting through the noise of online criticism.

What do we know about Border 2?

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh and stars Varun Dhawan alongside Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. The film is a follow-up to the 1997 blockbuster Border, directed by J P Dutta, which remains one of India’s most iconic war films.

The sequel is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, and aims to revisit the legacy of courage and sacrifice shown in the original.

What about the song ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’?

Recently, the film’s team released the song Ghar Kab Aaoge in Jaisalmer. The track has been recreated by Mithoon, with additional lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. The song features vocals by Arijit Singh, Roop Kumar Rathod, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh, along with Sonu.

Based on real-life events from the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on January 23. With emotions running high and expectations even higher, all eyes are now on how the film will be received.