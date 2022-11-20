Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan Share Pictures in Sexy Beachwear, Netizens Ask About ‘Shubham Gill’ – See PHOTOS

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan shared their pictures in beachwear on their social media handles as they took selfie at a Goa beach.

Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan Sizzle in Hot Beachwear: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are having a gala time as they have arrived at Goa for the biggest award show. The duo who has worked together previously in Coolie No 1 remake are making the most of their stay at the exotic venue. Varun and Sara are in Goa for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). They are attending the 53rd edition of IFFI which also premiers SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. Sara and Varun posted selfies by from the beach on their social media handles. There pictures in sexy beachwear went viral in no time and also got some funny reactions from netizens.

Sara posted her picture with Varun as she wore a red-hot bikini while the latter posed bare bodied for the selfie. She captioned her post as, “Sea you 🔜 @varundvn.” The actors can be seen with their wet hair after a swim at the beach. Varun wrote in his caption, “☀️ 🌊 #iffi2022 @saraalikhan95.” A fan commented, “The List Pair Giving me a Major Friendship Goals with A Perfect Beach sneak pic 🌞❣️❣️👌.” While a netizen took a sly jibe by mentioning Sara’s rumoured beau Shubham Gill.

Varun will next be seen in Bhediya opposite Kriti Sanon. While Sara will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film with Vicky Kaushal.

