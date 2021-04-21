Mumbai: Varun Dhawan will be celebrating his birthday on April 24 and just two days ahead of it the Sui Dhaaga actor took to Twitter sharing a fan-made common birthday display picture. However, the actor ends up facing criticism and backlash for the same on social media. Also Read - Varun Dhawan's Post With Natasha Dalal on International Women's Day Has a Strong Message To It

Even though Varun Dhawan shared a fan-made common birthday display picture on Twitter and wrote, 'Be safe guys', he drew flak on social media. Several people attacked the actor alleging that it is insensitive of him to share a picture for his birthday amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the country. One of the social media users wrote, "Oh Varun. I thought you're one of the sensible ones." However, soon after, Varun deleted the tweet and clarified, "Well it was to make someone happy who made the graphic and requested it but I guess this medium Shouldn't be used for that right now."

Soon after the clarification, fans considered the probably Varun’s intention was not wrong. Several of Varun Dhawan’s fans also apologised for attacking the actor. One of his fans wrote, ”We are so sorry VD…we know your intention was to make your fans happy and appreciate the efforts..we know how much awareness you always spread! Thank you for always cheering up like that but you had to get bashed because of us. We are so sorry.”

You were just trying to appreciate your fans efforts. It’s completely fine & we know you, you’ve always been helpful to people in need in these times. We are with youuu.❤️ — Best of Varun (@Varundvn_xoxo) April 21, 2021

We know that you love your fans & want to acknowledge the effort they put in for the trend, it’s just that the timing of your tweet was not right.Glad you realized that.Again, please try to share COVID related information on your social media. It would help a lot too. — I am NOT a boy (@ishab26) April 21, 2021

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for Bhediya along with Kriti Sanon in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh. The movie is directed by Amar Kaushik.