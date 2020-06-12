Actor Varun Dhawan is celebrating his mother Karuna Dhawan’s birthday on Friday, June 12. Varun shared a video of a cake cutting ceremony where his parents David Dhawan and Karuna Dhawan were seen sitting on a sofa blowing candles and cutting a cake. To mark the special day, the Kalak actor also shared a few pictures with his mom and her glow is just breath-taking beautiful. Also Read - Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan Wears Mask in New Poster, Film to Get a COVID-19 Twist?

Dhawan posted a family picture featuring him and his brother Rohit Dhawan with their mother. While Varun is seen embracing her mother sitting in her lap like a little child, Rohit is seen standing behind them and smiling. "Happy bday ma. The strongest person I know. From making furniture, being a nursery teacher, taking us on bus rides for sports practice and making me take my first acting workshop and so much more u truly are the one," Varun wrote a heart-melting caption.

While Varun is in his element, sporting an orange ganjee, his mom is in black and white kurti and an expression of pride for his son. Rohit wears a cartoon t-shirt. Three of them look cute as a button in the pic shared. The picture is from today's birthday celebration at home.

Have a look at adorable pictures and video:

On May 22, Karuna Dhawan lost her sister (Varun’s maasi) due to COVID-19. The actor spoke to ABP News and revealed that “The cause of her death is the infection caused by Coronavirus.” Varun also shared the news on Instagram and wrote, “Love you maa si rip.” Followed by Gayatri Mantra.