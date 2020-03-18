As the world masks their breath against the fast-spreading Coronavirus and people retreat home in lieu of public places being shut and work called off to contain the epidemic, Street Dancer 3D actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor schooled fans on the importance of social distancing. sharing a hilarious video, the duo left the Internet in splits. Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Wife Does an Anushka Sharma, Interrupts Husband's Instagram Live Chat With Yuvraj Singh During COVID-19 Lockdown

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun shared a video featuring Shraddha walking up to a corner of the house to install a bulb only to get electrocuted. Varun comes to her help and gets electrocuted as well on touching her. Break dancing, Shraddha removes his hand from her shoulder and fixes the light bulb in his mouth which then lights up. Varun captioned the video, “DONT touch each other. Otherwise you may get a shock #besafe #tbt #socialdistancing (sic).” Also Read - Read About Wuhan, Things Can be Better With Time: Uddhav Expresses Hope as Country Battles With COVID-19

Film bodies including the Federation of Western India Cine Employees and Indian Film&Television Directors’ Association had issued a notice last week to halt shooting of all entertainment formats until March 31st at least. The rapid rush in the positive Coronavirus cases has sent the entire world into worry.

Amidst the growing numbers of COVID-19 patients, governments in various states of India have shut malls, schools and colleges so as to avoid social gatherings. Even award shows and film shootings have been postponed.

As per the reports in Mid-Day, Varun Dhawan and his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal were reportedly getting married in the summer of 2020 but it has been shifted to November. Mid-Day quoted the source as saying, “Looking at the current scenario, they have decided to tentatively push the wedding to November and have reverted to their original choice of destination, Thailand.”