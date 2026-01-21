Home

Entertainment

Varun Dhawan silences trolls as Major Hoshiyar Singh Dahiyas son lauds his Border 2 performance: Mind-blowing

Varun Dhawan silences trolls as Major Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya’s son lauds his Border 2 performance: ‘Mind-blowing’

Major Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya’s son hails Varun Dhawan's performance in Border 2. Read what he said.

Varun Dhawan silences trolls as Major Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya’s son lauds his Border 2 performance: ‘Mind-blowing’

In the digital era of social media, opinions, judgements and reviews on films and actors’ performances are judged even before their release. Long before it hits the theatres, memes, trolls, and instant reactions start creating a buzz on social media. One such similar case happened with Varun Dhawan, who is all geared up for his upcoming project, Border 2. Ever since the song Ghar Kab Aaoge from Border 2 was released in December, the actor has found himself at the center of online criticism, with many memes and trolls doing rounds, raising questions on his expressions and performance.

However, amid all the noise, Varun found support and validation from a source that truly mattered. At the Braves of the Soil – Tribute Trailer launch event, not only did he break his silence on receiving massive backlash, but he also received heartfelt praise from Colonel Sushil Kumar Dahiya, the son of Major Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya, whose character Varun portrays in the film.

Varun Dhawan on dealing with trolling

Reacting to the backlash he is receiving for Border 2, Varun said, “I believe that you shut down the noise and just let your work do the talking. Yeh sab cheezein chalti rehti hai (All these keep happening). It doesn’t really matter. Main iske liye kaam karta hoon. Main jis cheeze ke liye kaam karta hoon woh iss Friday ko pata chalega (I don’t work for this. What I work for, you will get to know this Friday.”

Colonel Sushil Kumar Dahiya praises Varun’s performance

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

During the same event, Varun invited Colonel Sushil Kumar Dahiya to speak a few words about the tribute trailer. Expressing gratitude, Colonel Dahiya said, “Thank you, Varun. Especially when we all saw this song visually, Mitti Ke Bete is an inspiration in a true sense for every soldier, and Ghar Lautke Naa Aaye is a tribute to soldiers’ family and their feelings, and that has been blatantly portrayed.”

He further praised Varun and said, “And secondly, the character that Varun is playing is that of my father and the way he has portrayed it on the silver screen is mind-blowing.”

A tribute that goes beyond cinema

Ahead of the film’s release, the makers of Border 2 unveiled The Braves of the Soil—Tribute Trailer, backed by the song Mitti Ke Bete. The trailer was launched in Mumbai at a grand event attended by Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J. P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and J. P. Films, Border 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India–Pakistan war.

The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles, along with Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Medha Rana and Sonam Bajwa in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on January 23.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.