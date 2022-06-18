Varun Dhawan Work-Life Balance: Filmmaker and actor Varun Dhawan‘s father David Dhawan was admitted to the hospital a few days ago after developing a health condition as a result of his diabetes. The filmmaker was brought to the hospital right away. Varun, who was preoccupied with his profession, dropped everything to be at his side. The director has now been discharged and is recovering at home.Also Read - Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan Hug Each And Bury Their Differences After Breakup Rumours- Watch Viral Video

Varun Dhawan is promoting his next film JugJugg Jeeyo. He talked about being preoccupied with work as his father has a health crisis following a recent promotion. “People love my Dad and we’ve got him back home now. It’s tough to work when your father is not well, but my father will always want me to complete my commitments. He’s recovering well at home now,” he told Etimes. Also Read - Viral Video: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani Spotted Eating Vada Pav in Metro, Netizens Say, Food Not Allowed in Metro

Varun was really abroad shooting on a project when his father was hospitalized, according to the reports, and he took the first available flight to be by his father’s side. David Dhawan’s sons are also looking after him. “Lali Dhawan (Varun’s mother) was looking after David Dhawan during the daytime at the hospital, while Rohit and Varun were there at night,” a source close to the Etimes revealed. Also Read - Neetu Kapoor Dances With Riddhima, Manish Malhotra on The Punjaabban Song From JugJugg Jeeyo. Watch Viral Video

Varun had previously released a video with father David doing The Punjaabban Song‘s hook dance from the actor’s upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo. The actor captioned the videos, “Enjoyed doing the #famstep with My dad. Since the wedding banger #naachpunjaabban is out now send your reels with your families or loved ones.”

Varun Dhawan and father David Dhawan shake a leg on ‘The Punjaabban’ song:

On the work front, Varun Dhawan has Bhediya, Ekkis apart from JugJuggJeeyo. As per reports, the actor will also make his web debut with Citadel’s Indian spin-off. The actor would star opposite Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

