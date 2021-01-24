Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are getting married at the Alibaug’s The Mansion House today. The couple is all set to tie the knot as per traditional Punjabi wedding rituals. While baaratis are set, and the bride’s side is ready to have fun at the starry wedding, there are a few things about Natasha that you might not be knowing just yet. Also Read - Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal to Get Married in Alibaug Today, Here's All What we Know so Far

Natasha Dalal is a renowned fashion designer who specialises in wedding couture. She and Varun have gone to the same school and have studied together in the same class. However, many reports suggest that it wasn't during their school days that the cupid struck the two. It was, in fact, a few years later when they met during a music concert that the romance started brewing between them and soon they realised that they were going to be together forever.

After completing her education from Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai, Natasha went to New York to get a degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology. She returned to Mumbai in 2013 and began working on her own designer label. No one from Natasha's family is from the movie business. She is the daughter of businessman Rajesh Dalal and Gauri Dalal who also belong from Mumbai. The decision of marrying Varun was something that was closely decided by the two and everyone else was only happy accepting it. In fact, Varun was once seen telling the media how the marriage is just a formality as they belong to each other for life.

It was during the promotion of the actor’s debut movie Student of The Year that the speculations regarding his relationship with Natasha started going around. While Varun never accepted his relationship officially until a few years back, he never even denied it.

During his appearance in Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan, Varun officially talked about marrying Natasha one day and then confirmed his relationship by sharing a picture of himself posing with the girl.

As Varun and Natasha embark upon a new journey today, we wish them the best!