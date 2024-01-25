Home

Varun Dhawan’s Action Film With Atlee Titled ‘Baby John’? Here’s What Viral Post Suggest

Teaming up with director Atlee Kumar and producer Murad Khetani, Varun Dhawan collaborated to craft a thrilling action-packed entertainer.

Varun Dhawan and Atlee

Varun Dhawan is among those actors who can easily shape themselves in particular roles. Often, Dhawan has expressed his love for action movies, and now this dream of the actor seems to be coming true. The actor was earlier working in the Citadel series and now has finally joined hands with one of the most adored directors Atlee Kumar. Earlier, a massive buzz was doing rounds on the internet which claimed that Dhawan would feature in Atlee’s one of the most anticipated movie names. Though the name of the film was not revealed initially it was called VD18. Now, various reports claim that the film is being called Baby John.

An image of the film’s certification details went on a social platform named Reddit and in no time the picture went viral. According to the post which was floating on the social networking site claimed that Varun and Atlee’s film is named ‘Baby John.’ The picture also revealed that the movie has been granted UA certification by the CBFC. However, the makers of the film have yet to make an official announcement regarding the movie.

Take a look at the viral social media post here:

The news of Varun and Atlee coming together for a movie was made public last year when the actor took to his social media handle and shared that wrapped up the film’s Kochi schedule. The actor wrote, “Thank u Kerala. Sched wrap #vd18.” Meanwhile, during a conversation with Pinkvilla earlier, Dhawan said, “All I can say is it’s a mass-action entertainer. There is a lot of entertainment in the film, which I love as well. And, I’m just going to give it my all.”

According to various reports, Dhawan’s VD18 is said to be a remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s blockbuster film Theri. This will be the first time when Varun Dhawan and Atlee will join hands and work together. The last movie of Atlee turned out to be a massive hit. The movie was Jawan and featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Apart from SRK, the movie also featured Nayanthara. Now, Keerthy Suresh will mark her debut in Hindi movies. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi in a key role. Further, the movie is helmed by Tamil filmmaker Kalees. As per reports, the movie is expected to hit the big screens on May 31, 2024.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.