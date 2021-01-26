Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding has been the most talked-about thing this week. The duo looked amazing in all white and shimmery outfits. While Varun opted for a white-silver sherwani with aqua blue stole from celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, the bride wore her very own label (Natasha Dalal Label). Natasha’s over all wedding look has been the hot gossip topic in B-town as she chose subtle look for her D-day. Also Read - Shakti Kapoor Breaks Silence on Shraddha Kapoor-Rohan Shrestha's Marriage Rumours After Varun Dhawan's Post

Celebrity Makeup artist Namrata Soni, who did Natasha's wedding makeup, revealed that she didn't take much time to make Natasha a bride. Taking to Instagram, Namrata shared a timelapse video of Natasha's makeup process, and captioned it, "The focus is to accentuate – without covering anything up!" While speaking to Vogue, Namrata gave details that in 35 minutes her makeup was done.

She told the portal, "If you're wearing a light coloured outfit, most brides will do a bright lip and nude eyes. Or, if they're playing up the eyes, they'll do the traditional smoky eye," she said. "But with Natasha, we wanted to play up her almond eye shape by keeping it in focus but being as subtle as possible."

Namrata added, “Her makeup was so quick—we were in and out of there in 35 minutes. She’s so young so we didn’t want to put layers and layers of makeup on her face.”

Take a look at Natasha Dalal’s BTS video:

The final look of Natasha:

Several of Varun Dhawan’s colleagues and close friends including Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor congratulated VD and Natasha on social media.

The couple will reportedly host a lavish wedding reception in Mumbai on February 2. A source said: “A reception party is being planned for the couple’s friends and the film fraternity for February 2 at a suburban five-star in Mumbai.”

We congratulate the couple for their big day!