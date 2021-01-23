Ahead of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding tomorrow, the groom-to-be’s car reportedly met with a minor accident in Alibaug. Also Read - First Photo From Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s Wedding: Actor in Sherwani Pose With Groom Squad

The Bollywood actor’s wedding with his long-term girlfriend is the talk of the town as the couple is set to tie the knot on Sunday in Alibaug’s five-star hotel The Mansion House. Also Read - Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Sangeet Ceremony Begins; Family, Friends Dance on Dhol Beats –Video

The wedding festivities are already underway. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s sangeet function reportedly started this evening. Earlier on Saturday, Varun Dhawan arrived at the wedding venue and looked ecstatic ahead of the big day. Also Read - List of People NOT Invited to Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Wedding in Alibaug on Sunday

Now a report has surfaced that while Varun Dhawan was on his way to his bachelor party in Alibaug on Friday, his car met with a small accident. According to the reports in Times of India and Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan friends were hosting a bachelor party for him near the wedding venue.

The report said no major damage was caused to Varun Dhawan’s car or anyone inside it.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been childhood sweethearts and have been in a relationship for many years now.

Both the families have decided to take COVID-19 precautions and the security has also been tighten up. A tight security cover with a sizeable number of guards can be seen all around the venue. More CCTV cameras have been installed to ensure that things go smoothly.