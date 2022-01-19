Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan’s driver from last 15 years, Manoj Sahu, passed away on Tuesday due to a heart attack in Mehaboob studio when the actor was shooting for an ad. We keep him in our prayers. Manoj was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, where the doctors declared him dead.

After being at the hospital for a long time, Varun was later seen leaving the hospital in his car, wearing a protective face mask. The news was confirmed by Varun Dhawan’s management team on social media. Manoj was apparently a trusted driver of the Dhawan family for many year.Also Read - Kriti Sanon To Lead 5 Mega Projects In 2022, Says 'Lot To Look Forward To'

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani also shared the same news and shared clips from the hospital and wrote, “This is so shocking and unbelievable Manoj bhai who has been working with #varundhawan since very long passed away due to a heart attack. He was healthy and had no covid complications and this was so sudden as they were all shooting today at Mehboob studio. He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital which is like next door to Mehboob but he did not make it. He has two young daughters, our condolences to his family and the entire Varun Dhawan team. OM SHANTI.” Also Read - Fitness Resolution For 2022? These 8 Bollywood Celebrities Will Inspire You to Kick-Start Your Fitness Journey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Desires Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan at Her Swayamvar; Here's What KJo Said

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Tashan (@bollywood_tashan)

May his soul rest in peace.