Actor Varun Dhawan has revealed that he's experiencing the dangers of COVID-19 closely at home as one of his relatives has been tested positive for the virus in the US. The actor interacted with his fans on Saturday in an Instagram Live session and said how things are serious and one shouldn't take anything lightly at this point in time. The popular star added that his family is worried as someone so close to home is suffering from the deadly virus. Varun also highlighted how it always takes someone our own to suffer for us to understand the gravity of the issue and that's what happened with his family. "It's very close to home right now. Until it happens to someone you know, you don't take it seriously and understand the gravity of it," he said in the interaction.

Varun also had a conversation with his childhood friend and actor Zoa Morani who's currently fighting coronavirus at the Nanavati hospital. Zoa told the actor about the complications of the disease and how she's taking one day at a time and hoping for her recovery.

Zoa's sister Shaza Morani, who was the first member of the family to have got tested positive for the coronavirus, is now discharged from the hospital. Both Zoa and her father Karim Morani, however, continue to be treated for the infection.

In her chat with Varun, Zoa revealed that it was around March 20 that she developed a mild fever and weakness in the initial two days after which she started experiencing cough that converted into breathlessness and severe headache after few days. The actor said she’s doing yoga and watching movies to stay positive about her recovery.