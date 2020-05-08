Actor Varun Dhawan wishes long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal in an adorable post as she turns a year old. The actor shares a romantic post with an unexpected caption on Instagram saying the cutest thing in the world. He said something women want to hear from their partners. He writes, “Happy birthday nata. I choose you over the ufc”. The pictures by Varun show him posing next to Natasha from their recent holiday and in another pic, Natasha is seen sitting with her dog. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir, Kareena, Priyanka And Other Bollywood Stars Come Together to Perform And Raise Funds For COVID-19

The lockdown birthdays are not so bad. A person can turn on some music, have a glass of wine at home, be with family members, and take out some me time and discover themselves.

Have a look at their unseen pictures:



On April 24, Varun Dhawan celebrated his birthday and shared a screenshot of a video call wherein Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Varun Sharma, Punit Malhotra among others wished him. Varun’s girlfriend Natasha was also seen sitting next to him.

There were reports that the much in love couple were all set to tie the knot this summer. But, it has been shifted to November because of the coronavirus scare. A source said, “Looking at the current scenario, they have decided to tentatively push the wedding to November and have reverted to their original choice of destination, Thailand,” mid-day quoted the source as saying.

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan will be seen next in David Dhawan directed Coolie No 1. The movie will feature Sara Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal. It is the remake of 1995 film of the same name.