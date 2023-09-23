Home

Varun Sharma on Being Stereotyped: ‘I Owe Everything to Fukrey’ | Excluisve

Varun Sharma, popularly known for his comic role Choocha, is set to return in the third instalment of Fukrey 3. The film gave a tremendous start to his career, well-received by critics and audiences all over. Well, after his debut film, the actor continued to bring laughter off-screen with his other comedy films including Roohi, Chhichhore, Dilwale, Cirkus and Arjun Patiala. Mostly seen experimenting with his craft, in the comedy genre, the actor opened up about how he truly enjoys making people laugh and is not scared to be seen or doing similar roles over and over. In an exclusive interview with India.com, the Fukrey star talked about being typecasted and why he won’t stop doing comedy roles ever.

Varun shared how Choocha’s character changed his life, “I owe everything to Fukrey. This film and choocha’s character is one where I was given a chance to showcase my talent. The biggest thing for an actor is to get acceptance of the audience and with the grace of god, it happened with us.” Here’s why the actor called comedy as a genre not considered something serious in the industry, “For any actor to get cast on a regular basis is a very big achievement and a very big task in oneself. So, if any actor is able to do that it means they are on the right track. Comedy is one of the toughest genres we feel it’s there. As we say comedy is a serious business, but for some strange reasons, people who do comedy are taken lightly than the other genres. It shouldn’t be.”

Speaking on being typecasted for comic roles, Varun said, “My answer will be the same, I truly enjoy making people laugh, I really enjoy making them smile. It’s a blessing for any actor or any human being to get a smile on any human being’s face. If I get a chance to do that through films then there is no bigger blessing than that. I won’t do any other genre for the heck of it. If I got the opportunity, I would definitely.”

Varun added how he never thought that he would flourish after his first attempt to play a funny character, “Comedy is something I never thought I would do. It was my first attempt and with the grace of god it has become my forte, my genre. So, I am not scared, Main Khush hun and Mujhe maza ata h.”

Fukrey 3 is all set to land in theatres on September 28. The masses are thrilled to watch their favorite characters, Hunny, Bholi Punjaban, Choocha, Laali and Pandit Ji back on the silver screen.

