Mumbai: Actor Varun Sharma will be seen in a long-distance relationship with his on-screen co-star Tanya Maniktala in the upcoming show Chutzpah. After experiencing a reel long-distance relationship, Varun has now expressed his views on the same. “I have not had a long-distance relationship in a long time but I have had one when I was in college. I think it has its own charm and pros and cons. In my personal opinion, you just cannot compare it with the physical bonding, catching up with your loved one in person, going out for coffees and dinners. That feeling is just unmatchable.Also Read - India Men's Hockey Team Beats Olympic Champion Argentina 4-3 in Practice Match

“I always had this thing in mind that how do people manage long-distance relationships. I got a slightly better understanding of it after working on the show. I have heard a few good and bad incidents from my friends and their personal experiences. My character is in a long-distance relationship. As an actor, I had to live that feeling on screen. It was again an experience that I have not explored on screen till date,” he said. Also Read - Roohi Box Office Collection Day 3: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Starrer Shows Substantial Growth, Mints Rs 8.73 Crores

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Sharma (@fukravarun)



Chutzpah stars Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Elnaaz Norouzi, Tanya Maniktala, Gautam Mehra, Kshitij Chauhan, Diksha Singh and Varun Tewari. Created by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and directed by Simarpreet Singh, the web series will be released on streaming giant SonyLIV. The makers of Chutzpah seem to have explored the dark side of the digital age in a quirky way. They also try to showcase how in the world of social media, everyone is connected to each other in some way or another. Also Read - Roohi Box Office Collection Day 2: Janhvi Kapoor - Rajkummar Rao’s Horror Comedy Sees Normal Drop; Mints Rs 4.75 Crore