Home

Entertainment

Varun Sood Drops Romantic Video with Bigg Boss 10 Fame Nitibha Kaul; Sparks Dating Rumours

Varun Sood Drops Romantic Video with Bigg Boss 10 Fame Nitibha Kaul; Sparks Dating Rumours

Varun Sood and Bigg Boss 10 fame Nitibha Kaul shared a collaborative video on social media on the song Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The video sparked dating rumours.

Varun Sood and Nitibha Kaul's chemistry left their fans impressed. (Credits: Instagram)

Television personality Varun Sood is known for his dashing looks. His personal life has often grabbed attention. Varun Sood was earlier dating TV actress Divya Agarwal. To the dismay of their fans, the couple parted ways after a while. Now, it looks like love has come knocking again in the Splitsvilla star’s life. Varun Sood has once again become the centre of attention due to his personal life. The latest topic causing a stir in the media is an adorable video featuring Varun Sood and Nitibha Kaul, a well-known personality from Bigg Boss 10. The duo recently shared a collaborative post on their Instagram account, which sparked dating rumours.

Trending Now

Varun Sood’s Video With Nitibha Kaul

The video shared by Varun Sood and Nitibha Kaul displayed some affectionate moments they shared together. In the clip, both were seen dancing to the hit song Tum Kya Mile from Rocky and Rani’s Kii Prem Kahaani. Their chemistry left their followers impressed. Varun Sood did not write anything in its caption. But, fans were quick to draw attention to Nitibha Kaul’s comment. Nitibhi wrote “Tum Kya Miley” with red-heart emoji.

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nitibha Kaul (@nitibhakaul)

Although neither of them explicitly confirmed their relationship, the close bond portrayed between Varun Sood and Nitibha Kaul in the video has piqued the curiosity of internet users.

Fans Speculate About Varun Sood- Nitibha Kaul’s Video

Just after the video was posted, fans began to speculate if a romance was brewing between Varun Sood and Nitibha Kaul. A user opined, “Something is cooking between Varun and Nitibha.”

Others thought it was a teaser for the duo’s next project. “This might be nothing more than a teaser video for their upcoming projects,” another commented.

“They are tagging Karan Johar .. I think it’s about any album,” an individual guessed.

“The crossover we didn’t know we needed!!” an account remarked.

“If this is real, I’m so happy for you guys. Nitibha has always been my favourite influencer. Always been a fan of hers. Such a *package*. So, I can’t wait to see her settling down. Varun’s a great guy for her. Very nice, kind, gentle,” a comment read

Varun Sood’s Professional Journey

Varun Sood is an Indian TV actor, who got famous after participating in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Varun has also been a part of the shows like MTV Splitsvilla and Roadies.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES