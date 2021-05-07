New Delhi: Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 11 contestants left for Cape Town on the night of May 6. These celebrities were spotted at their airport while they were leaving for the reality stunt show. A number of contestants were accompanied by their loved ones at the airport. Varun Sood was spotted with his girlfriend Divya Agarwal. Also Read - Disha Parmar Gifts Rahul Vaidya a Stylish Watch Worth Rs 71K as he Leaves For Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

While Divya came to see off Varun, what is winning hearts on the internet is their kiss through their mask. The duo posed for the paparazzi and was seen hugging each other. They were also seen kissing through their masks as Varun left for Cape Town. The video was shared by a paparazzo on social media and is now going viral. Splitsvilla 13 host Rannvijay Singha took to the comments section and wrote, “U two are tooooo cute.” Even Varun Sood dropped a red heart emoji on the post. Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi To Participate In The Next Season Of Khatron Ke Khiladi? Read Details Here

Recently, in an interview, Varun opened about his plans of marrying Divya and said, “Divya and I are very young. We have recently started working and marriage is a huge step. It’s not as easy as walking in a park. A lot of things have to be planned before the big step. Actually, we are mentally ready for marriage but there are other factors that we aren’t prepared for yet and I hope in the next few years we get ready for that too.”

Meanwhile, Varun had also earlier revealed that he and Divya have been offered Bigg Boss multiple times. He said, “Divya and I have been offered the show together and individually also but we have always denied the offer in these last 3 years. It’s such a difficult show that I don’t think we will be able to do it together also. In Bigg Boss, you are staying inside a house for close to six months and you meet different characters there and there are times when you don’t get along. If Divya and I agree to do the show also, we will have to stay with people who we don’t get along well with and it gets very messy and difficult.”

Varun and Divya are in a relationship for almost three years now.