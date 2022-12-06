Varun Sood Reacts on Ex-Girlfriend Divya Agarwal’s Engagement With Apurva Padgaonkar

Varun Sood on Divya Agarwal's engagement with Apurva Padgaonkar. He tweeted a relaxed emoji that means calm and peace

Actress Divya Agarwal has been engaged to her boyfriend, restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar on the day of her birthday, December 5. Her friends from the industry blessed her with heartwarming messages. Divya was in a relationship with reality show star Varun Sood and the two broke in March 2022. She had told a news portal that she couldn’t see any future with Varun. Hours after Divya announced her engagement, Varun shared a cryptic tweet that went viral on social media.

Varun Sood tweeted a relaxed emoji only that means calm and peace. While he didn’t write anything to express his feelings, the timing of the tweet was rather mysterious. Fans of the actor were quick to understand his reaction on Divya and Apurva’s engagement.

😌 — Varun Sood (@VSood12) December 5, 2022

Divya had also shared a tweet where she thanked all her friends. “I love my people.. been with them since years.. the value n love is unbeatable.. apurva connects me to my roots, my family and friends.. thank you ❤️”, she tweeted.

Fans React to Varun Sood’s tweet

DivRun (fans of Divya and Varun) are surprised, shocked with Divya Agarwal’s engagement post. Also, at the same time, Divya’s fans trolled Varun for his tweet. A user wrote, “Ye pyar vyar k chutiyapa se baahar nikalkr career pe dhyan do maa baap h abhi aapke wo ek achhi si sanskari ladki dhundh k laayenge aapke liye n I m 100% sure wo real pyar hoga usme breakup jaisa word hi nhi aayega Jai Shree Ram 🙏❤️”. Another user wrote, “I can feel u Varun 😌 same 2 same situation, bas meri wali ki 8th dec ko hai shaadi 🥲”.