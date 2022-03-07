Divya Agarwal-Varun Sood’s Breakup: Soon after Divya Agarwal announced her separation from Roadies fame, Varun Sood, fans started doubting Varun’s character as they wanted to know the reason behind their breakup. On Sunday night, Divya Agarwal slammed netizens for speaking rubbish. She took to Twitter, “Dare anyone say anything about Varun’s character.. not every separation happens because of character! He is an honest man! It’s my decision to be alone no one has the right to speak anything rubbish! It takes a lot of strength to take decisions like these in life! Respect”. Varun, on the other hand, had shared a reaction post. He tweeted an image that reads, “Always and forever.”Also Read - 'He Will Always Be My Best Friend’: Divya Agarwal Part Ways With Boyfriend Varun Sood

Varun Sood's father responded to his post and tweeted, "Respect Divya's Decision. Both of you loved each other. U still do. It's life. I have no negativity for her. She was and will continue to have my un-filtered affection and care. Cherish your times in togetherness and wish her luck and God Speed in life. Mom and I do. Rock on." This left netizens even more confused. One of the fans wrote, "Seems his family is the reason for this breakup. Their tweet reads out as if they were waiting for this day. Reason kuch bhi ho blame ladki ko hi karna hota hai sabko."

Respect Divyas Decision. Both of you loved each other. U still do. It’s life. I have no negativity for her. She was and will continue to have my un filtered affection and care. Cherish your times in togetherness and wish her luck and God Speed in life. Mom and I do. Rock on. — Vineet Sood (@VineetSood15) March 6, 2022



For the unversed, Divya informed everyone about her breakup via social media posts. Her post read, "Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that's true but what happens when self-love starts declining?? No i don't blame anyone for anything that's happening to me…. I feel worked up .. and that's okay I want to breathe n live for myself that's okay! I hereby formally declare that I'm on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to! No, it's not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It's just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He's a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision".