Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi To Get Engaged On June 9

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's spokesperson SivaCherry took to Twitter to share the digital invite of the couple's engagement.

The actors confirmed that they are getting engaged on Friday, June 9.

A day ahead of the engagement of Telugu actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, the ceremony invite has been made public. The actors confirmed that they are getting engaged on Friday, June 9. On Thursday afternoon, the couple’s spokesperson SivaCherry took to Twitter to share the digital invite that Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi sent to their friends.

Sharing the invite, SivaCherry wished both actors a lifetime of happiness and tweeted, “The moment we’ve been waiting for has arrived, it’s official. Hearty congratulations to Mega Prince @iamvaruntej & @itslavanya on getting engaged on 9th June, 2023. Wishing a lifetime of happiness together”

The invite features a romantic photo of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. It reads, “Two hearts, one love. Congratulations Mega Prince Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. Wishing a lifetime of happiness together.”

The moment we've been waiting for has arrived🤗❤️ It’s official🕺🏻💃 Hearty congratulations to

𝑴𝒆𝒈𝒂 𝑷𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒆 @IAmVarunTej & @Itslavanya on getting Engaged on 9th June, 2023 🤩🥳 Wishing a lifetime of happiness together✨#VarunTejKonidela #VarunTej #LavanyaTripathi pic.twitter.com/jkcge86JnG — SivaCherry (@sivacherry9) June 8, 2023

Fans have flooded the comment section with heartfelt congratulatory messages for the couple. One user wrote, “Congrats @IAmVarunTej @Itslavanya. I hope your future is filled with infinite happiness, laughter and love.”

super I like this pair😍 — Geetanjali (@Geetanjali2211) June 8, 2023

Another commented, “Super I like this pair.”

Congrats 👏🎉@IAmVarunTej @Itslavanya

I hope ur future is filled with infinite happiness ,laughter and love 🖤💜😇 pic.twitter.com/sxMj9UAhim — Moon ❤️💜 (@Prasannavad) June 8, 2023

Allu Arjun To Attend Ceremony?

The engagement ceremony is expected to be a star studded event which will be graced by some big names from the entertainment industry. Varun Tej’s cousin Allu Arjun is also believed to be attending the ceremony. Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Allu Arjun will also be attending the engagement party tomorrow with his family. The preps are going on in full swing for the mega family. Ram Charan, Upasana, Sai Dharam Tej, Sushmita Konidela, Sreeja Konidela, megastar Chiranjeevi and the entire Allu-Konidela family will be seen at Varun Tej’s engagement to bless the couple.” The source mentioned that the venue of the engagement ceremony will be Varun Tej’s home.

Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej met each other for the first time in 2017 on the sets of Mister. They soon began dating. The couple have worked together in Antariksham 9000 KMPH as well. Their onscreen chemistry was much praised by their fans. Varun and Lavanya kept their relationship under wraps for a long time and surprised their fans with the news of their engagement only a few weeks back. No date has been announced for their wedding yet.

