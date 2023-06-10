Home

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi recently got engaged and shared romantic photos from the traditional ceremony.

Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi Get Engaged: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi recently shared romantic pictures from their engagement ceremony. There was a lot of buzz around their engagement and fans were super-excited about the power couple. Varun and Lavanya make an adorable pair as they posted photos of their ethnic outfits and also flaunted their rings confirming about the new phase in their lives. Varun is a well-known actor in Telugu cinema. He is the son of Tollywood actor and producer Nagendra Babu. Lavanya is an actress who has worked in both Telugu as well as Tamil movies. She made her acting debut with the Hindi daily soap Pyaar Ka Bandhan.

CHECK OUT VARUN TEJ AND LAVANYA TRIPATHI’S VIRAL POSTS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lavanya tripathi (@itsmelavanya)

VARUN TEJ-LAVANYA TRIPATHI SHARE ENGAGEMENT PICS WITH ROMANTIC CAPTIONS

Varun took to his Instagram handle and sharing his engagement pictures he wrote, “Found my Lav!♥️

@itsmelavanya.” Telugu actress Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna commented, “Congrats you two❤️❤️❤️ Here’s wishing you a lifetime of happiness.” Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty dropped a heart emoji. Inside Edge fame Sapna Pabbi wrote, “Congratulations ❤️.” Lavanya also shared similar photos and captioned her post as, “2016♾️❤️Found my forever! @varunkonidela7.” Samantha Rurh Prabhu commented, “Congratulations ♥️♥️♥️.” Former Mrs India, model and entrepreneur Shlipa Reddy wrote, “How amazing !!!!!🤩 a big big congratulations to u both 💚💚#stayblessed🙏.” Varun looked dashing as he donned a white kurta pyjama se for his engagement. Lavanya slayed in her light green saree teamed with traditional jewellery. She tied her hair in a loose bun as she looked ethereal and drop-dead-gorgeous.

Lavanya recently featured in the Telugu noir series Puli Meka. She will next be seen in the Tamil film Thanal.

Varun will be seen in Gandeevadhari Arjuna releasing later in 2023.

