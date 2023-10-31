Home

Varun Tej – Lavanya Tripathi Wedding: Check Invitation Card, Guests List, Reception And Other Details

Varun Tej – Lavanya Tripathi Wedding: Check Invitation Card, Guests List, Reception And Other Details

Inside Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's Wedding Rituals: From Haldi And Mehendi to Shaadi And Reception, A Look At The Details

Varun Tej – Lavanya Tripathi Wedding Check Invitation Card, Guests List, Reception And Other Details

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to tie the knot on November 1 in Tuscany, Italy. The couple has created a lot of buzz, and fans are eager to know more about their wedding festivities and the charming venue they have chosen. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s chosen venue is the exquisite Borgo San Felice resort, situated in a picturesque village in Tuscany. This resort offers accommodation in 29 suites and 31 rooms, making it an ideal location for an intimate wedding celebration.

All About the Wedding Venue of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi

With a guest list of over 200 people, the resort offers a range of room options, with costs varying from Rs 40,000 to Rs 1 lakh per room. After a Telugu-style wedding ceremony, the couple plans to host a reception at the resort’s 19th-century chapel, adding a touch of old-world charm to their special day.

Borgo San Felice is a renowned resort in Italy, and it carries a rich history. The resort’s owners describe it as a place with a rich history, featuring a plaza, a chapel, and winding lanes that used to be home to a school, bakery, and olive press. They pride themselves on being at the heart of the community, maintaining a winery, and sharing the region’s prestigious Tuscan denominations with their guests. This resort is Chianti’s only Relais and Chateaux, which further adds to its appeal.

The wedding festivities kicked off with a cocktail party on October 30. Following this, the couple is set to engage in traditional rituals such as Haldi and Mehendi on October 31. The main event, the Telugu-style wedding, will take place on November 1.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding guest list

The guest list for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding includes a star-studded lineup from the Telugu film industry, with luminaries such as Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Sneha Reddy, Allu Arjun, Nithiin, Pawan Kalyan, Niharika Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, and many more gracing the occasion. The wedding promises to be a glamorous and culturally rich celebration in the heart of Tuscany, Italy.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s Wedding Invitation

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s destination wedding invitation has been leaked. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and their respective families will attend the wedding. The pre-wedding festivities started with a cocktail party that was organized last night. The Haldi ceremony will begin from 11 AM onwards, followed by Pool Party today. Mehendi will be organized in the evening today from 5:30 PM onwards. The wedding will take place on November 1st and 2:48 PM is the muhurtham. The wedding reception will also happen tomorrow from 8:30 PM onwards.

