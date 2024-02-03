Home

Entertainment

Varun Tej – Manushi Chhillar’s Air Force Action Film Operation Valentine Gets New Release Date, Check Here

Varun Tej – Manushi Chhillar’s Air Force Action Film Operation Valentine Gets New Release Date, Check Here

Varun Tej's upcoming film is the Telugu-Hindi bilingual Operation Valentine. Originally set for a December 2023 release, it was postponed to February 16 due to visual effects delays.

The release of Varun Tej and Manushi Chillar’s upcoming Telugu-Hindi action film ‘Operation Valentine’ has once again been postponed. The movie which was supposed to release at big screens on February 16, 2024, will now hit the theaters on March 01, 2024. The movie is said to be inspired by true events and marks the feature directorial debut of ad-filmmaker and cinematographer Shakti Pratap Singh Handa.

Trending Now

Announcing the new release date, Varun took to X and wrote, “Locking the target on March 1st 2024! See you in cinemas! #OperationValentine.” The film has been postponed multiple times. It was originally set for a December 2023 release but the makers had to postpone it to February 16 due to a delay in visual effects reportedly.

You may like to read

“Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar’s ‘Operation Valentine’ will have a new release date to provide audiences with the greatest possible cinematic experience. Stay tuned,” said a statement issued by the makers.

In the film, Varun essays the role of an Air Force officer. The makers recently unveiled the teaser of ‘Operation Valentine’ and it has managed to garner praise from the audience. On receiving love for the teaser, Varun said, “I am truly overwhelmed by the incredible response we have received for the ‘Operation Valentine’ trailer. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has shown us so much love and support. I can’t wait for audiences to experience the thrill, the emotions, and the intensity that ‘Operation Valentine’ has to offer. This project is close to my heart, and I am eagerly looking forward to sharing it with all of you. Your love and enthusiasm drive me, and I promise ‘Operation Valentine’ will be worth the wait.”

The story of the film revolves around the indomitable spirit of Air Force heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face protecting the nation. Inspired by true events, ‘Operation Valentine’ is directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada.

With ANI Inputs

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.