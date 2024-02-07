Home

Vedaa: John Abraham To Team Up With Sharvari Wagh For Action-Thriller, Movie To Release on THIS Date – Read Details

John Abraham revealed his debut poster from Nikkhil Advani's film Vedaa and disclosed the release date of the action-packed movie. Scroll down for further details.

First look of John Abraham's action-thriller Vedaa unveiled.

John Abraham is set to come back with a bang! On Wednesday, he took to his social media handle and surprised his fans by sharing the first look of his upcoming film Vedaa. The film is an action-thriller and is helmed by Nikhil Advani. After Batla House, this will be the second time when John and Nikhil have joined hands. Along with the poster, the actor also revealed the date on which the film will be released. Further, for Vedaa, John will be sharing the screen with Sharvari Wagh.

Taking to Instagram, John shared the first look from the movie. Initially, the actor dropped the first post which shows his back while he holds two guns, one in his hand and the other one hung to his shoulder. The photo shows the release date of the movie which is July 12, 2024. Sharing the picture, John wrote, “Get ready to unleash the action!” Later, John shared another post, which features him in a furious look and behind the actor, Sharvari can also be seen with a bruised face. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, “She needed a savior. She got a weapon. Releasing in cinemas on July 12th!”

Take a look at the picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani)

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans started to spam the comment section. While one fan wrote, ‘Jim is back’ another said ‘Cannot wait for the movie to be released.’ A fan also wrote, ‘John respect button’.

