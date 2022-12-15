Veena Kapoor is Alive, Actress Slams Fake Death Reports After Being Mistaken With Murdered Veteran

Veena Kapoor says she is still alive as the actress recently slammed fake death reports after being mistaken with the murdered veteran.

Veena Kapoor is Alive, Actress Slams Fake Death Reports: Veena Kapoor recently slammed the false death reports as she is being mistaken for the murdered veteran. The TV actress in a recent interview told how she has been receiving condolence messages and her son is being accused of murdering her. She reportedly reached out to Dindoshi police station on Wednesday as soon after this news broke. As per multiple media sources, Veena Kapoor namesake TV actress received phone calls and messages from people who assumed that she was murdered by her son. Now, in an interaction with Mid-Day she opened up about the fake news.

VEENA KAPOOR SAYS ‘I AM STILL ALIVE’

According to Veena, “I have been receiving many calls and messages about this. I am not able to concentrate on work due to this. I am alive, my son has not killed me. Due to these messages, I have stopped receiving work.” Her son Abhishek Chadda also said, “I also received many calls saying I killed my mother. I won’t even dream of such a thing. I love my mother too much. I felt sick after reading this news and the messages on social media. I appeal to people to not spread rumours. My mother is alive, I have not killed her.”

For the unversed, a few days back, actress Veena Kapoor’s horrific murder at the hands of her own son Sachin Kapoor in Mumbai over a property dispute had shocked the nation. The accused even confessed his crime to the Mumbai police during probe.

