Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria break up confirmed? Orry sparks rumours by sharing a video – Watch

Are Veer Pahadia and Tara Sutaria over? Orry gives BIG hint at breakup in a birthday party video. Watch!

Actor Veer Pahariya celebrated his birthday with friends on Sunday, February 1. Orry shared a video on his official Instagram handle, giving fans a glimpse of the fun-filled party. The clip showcased all the B-town celebs who attended the celebration. From Veer’s brother, Shikhar Pahariya to Khushi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Nysa Devgan, Badshah, Rhea Chakraborty, and Arjun Kapoor, the entire gang came together to make Veer’s special day a grand affair. Orry set Canadian singer Tate Mcrae song “Just Keep Watching” as the background score.

The video is funny; however, netizens noticed that Veer’s ex-girlfriend, Tara Sutaria, was missing from the party. Many are taking this post as confirmation of the rumoured breakup between Veer and Tara. Some users even commented, asking, “Where is Tara??”

Another internet user in the comment section wrote, “Why aren’t Tara Sutaria and AP Dhillon in this reel?” One commented, “There’s one person sorely missing from this party.” Another shared, “Orry is silently confirming the breakup rumours.”

Watch the video:

Veer Pahariya’s cryptic post for Tara Sutaria

A couple of days ago, the actor shared glimpses of a new photoshoot on Instagram, captioning it, “Waqt bura ho ya achcha, ek na ek din badalta zaroor hai…” Fans are speculating that the cryptic post hints at his heartbreak following the split from Tara Sutaria.

If reports are to be believed, Tara and Veer decided to part ways shortly after the on-stage incident at AP Dhillon’s concert. However, neither Tara nor Veer has officially confirmed the news, and the reason behind their decision remains unclear. The couple began dating in early 2025 and went public with their relationship in mid-2025.

