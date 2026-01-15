Home

Veer Pahariya sparks heartbreak rumours with cryptic post amid breakup buzz with Tara Sutaria, netizens say, ‘Please get back…’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, celebrities are always under the radar, especially when it comes to their relationship, its always under intense scrutiny. Even their smallest social media activity is monitored and leaves fans guessing about what’s going. One such similar thing happened with actor Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya. The duo has become the latest point of public discussion. Over the last few days, buzz of their split has been doing the rounds with netizens trying to decode every appearance, post, and caption. Now, to further intensify this speculation, Veer’s latest post has had fans get guessing and wishing for their reunion.

When did the rumours begin?

The rumours of their split started earlier this month after a controversial viral clip from resurfaced from AP Dhillon’s concert. While Tara slammed the footage as fabricated “paid PR”, and Veer initially supported her by sharing the raw video, what happened later was something that no one expected. What started as online chatter soon turned into serious speculation, as fans began noticing subtle changes in their public appearances.

What further intensified their breakup speculations was when Veer was recently spotted heading on a vacation with his brother Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor, noticeably without Tara.

Veer arrives solo at a wedding reception

Later, these rumours gained significant momentum after Veer arrived solo at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai. Though many big names like Salman Khan, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Ankita Lokhande, Hina Khan, Rakulpreet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Neha Dhupia, came in attendance, Tara Sutaria chose to miss the event.

Fans react emotionally

Now taking to his Instagram, Veer recently sparked a wave of emotional reactions from fans who have been tracking the couple’s relationship. Many users expressed their heartbreak in the comments, while others supported this new phase of his life.

One fan wrote, “Veer ap bhot handsome h koi bhe payri ladki mil jayegi no tension tara sutara toh kuch nahi hai apk age.”

Another commented, “We want to see u with Tara plz pachap karlo yaar.” A third user added, “Tara and Veer are best soul mate couple, we would like to see you together. Don’t get into negativity and jealousy of other as u guys are best pure soulmate.”

Yet another said, “Tara k sath achay lgay thay bro patch up kr lo …”

Veer’s cryptic post adds fuel to speculation

In his post, Veer Pahariya has sent the internet into a tizzy with a cryptic social media update that many thinks might be a sign of his heartbreak after split from Tara Sutaria. The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share glimpses of a new photoshoot, he captioned the post, “Waqt bura ho ya achcha, ek na ek din badalta zaroor hai…”

What lies ahead?

After weeks of speculation around his relationship, Veer Pahariya’s latest social media post hints that he’s in heartbreak mode. While neither Veer nor Tara has officially confirmed anything, people are hoping for them to stay together.

