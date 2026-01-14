Veer Pahariya’s solo reception appearance adds to Tara Sutaria breakup rumours – Watch video

Bollywood’s newest romance may have come to a quiet end. Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya, who made headlines in 2025 after going public with their relationship, are reportedly no longer together. The news has taken fans by surprise, especially since the couple had shared warm moments and subtle PDA online just a few months ago.

While neither Tara nor Veer has officially confirmed the split, recent developments have added fuel to the breakup rumours. Veer’s solo appearance at singer Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon’s wedding reception in Mumbai has become the latest talking point, with many wondering where Tara was.

Did Veer Pahariya’s solo appearance spark the rumours?

A video from the reception has now gone viral on social media. In the clip, Veer is seen congratulating the newlyweds, hugging both Stebin and Nupur warmly. He briefly acknowledged the paparazzi with a wave but chose not to pose for pictures before heading inside the venue alone.

For fans who were used to spotting the couple together at events, Veer’s solo outing raised eyebrows. According to a report by Filmfare, sources close to the duo have confirmed that Tara and Veer have decided to part ways. However, the reason behind the alleged breakup remains unknown for now.

What happened after the AP Dhillon concert?

Interestingly, Tara and Veer had found themselves in the spotlight earlier this year due to a viral moment from AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert. During the show, Tara shared a light-hearted moment with the singer on stage, which quickly caught social media’s attention.

Several users focused on Veer’s reaction from the audience, with some claiming he looked uncomfortable. The clip sparked unnecessary speculation about trouble in paradise. Tara was quick to shut down the rumours, calling out “false narratives” and even hinting at “paid PR” on her Instagram.

Veer also addressed the issue, saying the viral video had been edited in a misleading way. Later, social media influencer Orry shared an unedited clip where Veer was seen cheering enthusiastically for Tara and AP Dhillon. Veer reposted the video, writing, “The truth always wins (What the media will never show you).”

When did Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya start dating?

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya reportedly began dating in early 2025. Their relationship first caught attention after they were spotted together on private outings and social gatherings. Over time, their social media interactions and public appearances made it clear that something was brewing.

By mid-2025, fans had embraced them as Bollywood’s fresh new couple, making the current breakup buzz even more surprising.

For now, both Tara and Veer have chosen silence over statements. Until either of them speaks out, fans can only wait and watch to see whether this is truly the end, or just another pause in a very public love story.