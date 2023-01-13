Home

Veera Simha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 1: Nandamuri Balakrishna Gives Biggest Opener of His Career, Records Massively – Check Detailed Report

Veera Simha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 1: Telugu film Veera Simha Reddy released on Thursday to a thunderous response at the Box Office. The Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer collected way more than what the two Tamil biggies Varisu and Thunivu earned combined. Veera Simha Reddy earned a whopping Rs 32 crore nett on its opening day despite mild reviews. The total opening day collection of Varisu and Thunivu combined in India is Rs 28 crore nett.

As reported by the trade website sacnilk, the popular film registered an overall Telugu occupancy of around 62.72 per cent on Thursday with the maximum occupancy during the night shows. Out of all the Telugu-speaking regions in the AP/TS market where the film was released yesterday, Hyderabad recorded the highest occupancy.

Veera Simha Reddy also emerged as the biggest opener for Nandamuri Balakrishna whose last film Akhanda grossed Rs 25 crore on its opening day. Even though the collections are fantastic, these numbers are only going to rise now that the weekend is here combined with the Sankranthi festival holiday.

Interestingly, Veera Simha Reddy will be facing tough competition from Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja’s Waltair Veerayya which hits the screens today. It will be interesting to see how the two films manage to perform massively without eating much into each other’s business. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Veera Simha Reddy!