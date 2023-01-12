Home

Entertainment

Veera Simha Reddy Full HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Veera Simha Reddy Full HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Veera Simha Reddy leaked online: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan's massy Telugu film has been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on day 1 of its release.

Veera Simha Reddy Full HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Veera Simha Reddy Movie Leaked online in HD quality: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan’s film Veera Simha Reddy has hit the screens. However, the Telugu film has also been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on the same day. Veera Simha Reddy was released on January 12 worldwide and it has received mixed reviews. The film is considered a full entertainment package by the audience who are always waiting to see a new dhamaka coming from NBK’s league of cinema during the festival time. This is the actor’s first outing this year on the occasion of Pongal.

Veera Simha Reddy is facing a solid Box Office clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu and Thala Ajith’s Thunivu in many states. Both films have got a huge share of the audience. While there’s a lot of excitement among the audience to watch the film, there could be a little dent in this celebration as Thunivu has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, and Movierulz in HD quality.

Veera Simha Reddy has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. There are several films like Varisu, Thunivu, Cirkus, Avatar: The Way of Water, Bhediya, Salaam Venky, Drishyam 2, Thank God, Ram Setu, Kantara, Doctor G, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Vikram Vedha, Brahmastra, Liger, Chup, Laal Singh Chadddha, Raksha Bandhan, Sita Ramam, Darlings, Shabaash Mithu, Shamshera, Vikrant Rona, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Khuda Haafiz 2, Aashram 3, Major, F3, and Anek among others.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).