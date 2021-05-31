Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood has turned into a real-life hero since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. He responds to SOS requests, arranges medical equipment for patients, provides food to the needy and much more. Amid all this, a person decided to open a mutton shop in his name, unaware that the actor is vegetarian. Also Read - Sonu Sood's Doodh Vala Gets All Cranky After Getting Hundreds of Calls From People Seeking Help | Viral Video

Sonu Sood took to Twitter sharing that a mutton shop has been opened in his name. The actor hilariously responded that he is a vegetarian. "I am a vegetarian.. N mutton shop on my name? Can I help him open something vegetarian," he wrote.

However, one of Sonu Sood’s fans mentioned that the shop owner is donating a bit of his earning to the Sonu Sood foundation. “Bhai, the vendor of the Shop is selling mutton at 650rs per kg where the price is around 700 per kg, and he has decided to transfer the 50rs per every kg to your foundation, to tell you that we are all with you and support you.. good decision kannaya #Telangana #Karimnagar,” he wrote. Another social media user mentioned that Sonu Sood has become ‘an epitome of humanity amid this pandemic.’

People have repeatedly expressed their gratitude towards Sonu Sood who at the forefront as the country battles coronavirus. Earlier this month, to honour Sonu Sood, people in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh showered his image with milk. A video of the same went viral on social media and even Sonu Sood shared the video on Twitter and said that he feels humbled.