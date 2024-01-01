Venkat Prabhu Replies to Troll Demeaning Thalapathy Vijay, Calling GOAT a Remake of Gemini – Watch

Home

Filmmaker Venkat Babu has teamed up with Thalapathy Vijay for a film titled 'Greatest of All Time' (GOAT) and now, several social media users have started trolling the actor and the director for their new announcement.

Director Venkat Prabhu has expressed only positive wishes for those who are critiquing his upcoming movie with Vijay, titled The Greatest of All Time. A tweet that emerged on social media on Sunday contained a harsh critique of Vijay‘s recent career choices and even suggested that GOAT could potentially be a remake of Will Smith’s Gemini Man. Read along to know what exactly happened.

What Did The Tweet Read?

An X user (formerly known as Twitter) wrote to Venkat Prabhu stating, “Dear @vp_offl bro, @actorvijay sir after his pathetic 2023 with back 2 back flops is expecting a decent comeback at least in 2024. So If you are really planning any remakes, I suppose he ain’t a good fit for Hollywood film remakes, as he is neither #AjithKumar nor @urstrulyMahesh to pull it off (sic).”

Sorry bro!! Innum unga kiterndhu edhirpaakuren!! Happy new year!! Spread love❤️ https://t.co/ZN4JM4TBVp — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) December 31, 2023

The tweet read a detailed message addressing film director Venkat Prabhu and Joseph Vijay. He further criticised Thalapathy’s acting and claimed that both his releases in 2023 were flop at the Box Office. He added in his post, “Joseph Vijay sir after his pathetic 2023 with back 2 back flops is expecting a decent comeback at least in 2024. So If you are really planning any remakes, I suppose he ain’t a good fit for Hollywood film remakes, as he is neither Ajith Kumar nor Mahesh Babu to pull it off. But then when you see his filmography, he has sustained in this field only with some good Telugu remakes. So a brotherly suggestion is to buy a good Telugu film and to remake it (sic).”

He further stated, “If you are still sure about a Hollywood remake, at least please refrain from including hopeless #ThalapathyVijay elements(Fake Moaning gestures, Unnatural Father/Sister Sentiments, Forceful Romances, and kisses) in your film. Vijay & Team will force you to do all that *hit, Just politely ask them to remember their previous outing #Leo which happened to become a half-baked Hollywood remake. But be rest assured this time neither Rajinikanth fans nor Ajith Kumar fans will meddle in your #GOAT since we adore and respect you a lot. Have a Happy and Healthy 2024 Sir (heart emojis) (sic).”

Venkat Prabhu’s Response

Venkat Prabhu responded to his tweet by simply asking him to think better. He wrote, “Apologies, bro!! I am still looking forward to more from you!! Happy New Year!! Spread love (sic).”

It’s not the first time that Vijay or anyone associated with him and his movies has to face the wrath of trolls on social media platforms. Especially on X, the userbase is divided into hardcore fans of the South superstars which often lead to frivolous fan-wars on the platform. Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, ended up becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year at the Tollywood Box Office. It is also Vijay’s biggest film so far and has created many records at the worldwide level. Vijay’s next – GOAT is another anticipated film and it also features Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, and Yogi Babu.

