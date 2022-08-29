Actor Pradip Mukherjee Dies at 76: Pradip Mukherjee, who starred in Satyajit Ray’s Jana Aranya breathed his last on Monday at 8:15 am in a Kolkata hospital. The thespian was admitted to a private hospital due to a lung infection and later shifted to a state-run hospital when his condition worsened. Mukherjee is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. He acted in over 40 films and made his debut with Satyajit Ray’s Jana Aranya. West Bengal chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered condolences on the veteran’s demise and said in her statement, “I am saddened on getting the news of the death of Pradip Mukherjee. He had left his mark in Satyajit Ray’s Jana Aranya, Rituparno Ghosh’s Utsav and Buddhadeb Dasgupta’s Dooratwa. His death left a deep void.”Also Read - Gautam Gambhir Slams Virat Kohli Over Dismissal in India-Pakistan Asia Cup Clash

Some of his noted works are Hirer Angti (1992), Mondo Meyer Upakshan (2002) and Torulatar Bhoot (2021). Also Read - Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde Dares Hina Khan Again Post Bigg Boss 11 - Here's What She Said

For more updates on Pradip Mukherjee death, check out this space at India.com. Also Read - NEET PG 2022 Counselling Postponed To Include More Seats; Check Notification Here