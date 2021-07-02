Ahmedabad: Gujarati actor Arvind Rathod passed away at his Ahmedabad residence on Thursday due to age-related complications. He was 83.

Arvind Rathod was unmarried and is survived by his niece-in-law Jagruti and her son Rhythm. Arvind Rathod was tested positive for coronavirus a few months back but had recovered completely. He was bed-ridden due to age-related issues. “Uncle was bed-ridden for some time now. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 a few months ago but had recovered. However, due to age-related issues, he was bed-ridden after that,” his niece-in-law told The Indian Express.

Rathod started his career as a photojournalist in the 1970s. He worked in several Gujarati films including ‘Bhadar Tara Vaheta Pani’, ‘Son Kansari’, ‘Ganga Sati’, and ‘Maa Khodal Taro Khamkaro’. Rathod had also acted in several Bollywood films like ‘Agneepath’, ‘The Lady Killer’, and ‘Khuda Gawah’ before he moved to Ahmedabad.

Following the news of Arvind Rathod’s death, several of his fans took to social media expressing grief and mourning the loss of a legendary actor.