Veteran actor Aasha Parekh known for classic blockbusters like Kati Patang, Teesri Manzil, Aan Milo Sajna and Dil Deke Dekho will be conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The report was confirmed by ANI.Also Read - IND vs SA Live Steaming: When And Where To Watch India vs South Africa 1st T20I Online And On TV

Dadasaheb Phalke Award to be given to veteran actress Asha Parekh this year (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/lGj5Kl92Oa — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2022

