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Veteran actor Bharat Kapoor dies at 80

Veteran actor Bharat Kapoor dies at 80

The film and television industry is in mourning after the passing of veteran actor Bharat Kapoor at the age of 80. His demise marks the end of a long and respected journey in Indian entertainment.

Bharat Kapoor (PC: IMDb)

Veteran actor Bharat Kapoor has passed away at the age of 80, leaving behind a long legacy in Hindi cinema. He breathed his last in Mumbai after a brief health complication that worsened in the final days. The actor was known for his strong screen presence and his ability to fit into a wide range of supporting and character-driven roles across decades. His passing has left the film industry in deep sadness as colleagues and fans remember his contribution to Indian films.

What happened with Bharat Kapoor?

According to his close friend and veteran actor Avtar Gill, Bharat Kapoor was admitted to Sion Hospital in Mumbai, where he passed away around 3:30 pm. He had been unwell for the past three days and his condition deteriorated rapidly due to multiple organ failure. His last rites were performed on the same evening around 6:30 pm in the presence of family members and close friends who gathered to pay their final respects.

Bharat Kapoor and his contribution to Cinema?

Bharat Kapoor was a familiar face in Hindi cinema, especially during the 1970s, 80s and 90s. He built a strong career by portraying supporting roles, including villains, police officers, lawyers and authoritative characters. His performances added depth to many films and helped shape several memorable storylines in mainstream cinema.

The remarkable works of Bharat Kapoor

Over the years he appeared in several notable films including Noorie (1979), Ram Balram (1980), Love Story (1981), Bazaar (1982), Ghulami (1985), Aakhree Raasta (1986), Satyamev Jayate (1987), Swarg (1990), Khuda Gawah (1992), Rang (1993), Barsaat (1995), Saajan Chale Sasural (1996) and Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities (2004). His long list of films reflects his consistent presence in the industry for decades.

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In addition to his work in films Bharat Kapoor also appeared in several television shows including Campus, Parampara, Rahat, Saans, Amanat, Bhagyavidhata, Tara, Chunauti and Kahani Chandrakanta Ki. His presence on television further strengthened his reputation as a versatile actor who contributed to both cinema and the small screen over many years.

About Bharat Kapoor’s personal life?

Bharat Kapoor was born on October 15, 1945 in Punjab. He was married to Lopa Kapoor and the couple had three children including two sons Rahul and Sagar and a daughter Kavita Arora. In his later years he lived in Mumbai and spent time with his grandchildren enjoying a peaceful family life after retirement from active acting.

The news of his passing has led to an outpouring of grief from the film fraternity. Many colleagues and admirers have expressed their condolences remembering him as a dedicated actor who contributed significantly to Hindi cinema over several decades.

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