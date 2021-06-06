Mumbai: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has been hospitalised at Hinduja hospital in Mumbai on Sunday. The 98-year-old actor is reportedly being monitored by Dr Jalil Parker and was facing some breathing issues. Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu confirmed the news and said that he was facing breathing issues for the past few days. Also Read - Dilip Kumar's Latest Photo From Hospital: Saira Banu Holds His Hand as Actor Fights Bilateral Pleural Effusion

Dilip Kumar was admitted to the same hospital last month as well for a routine checkup. However, he was then discharged after all his tests were done. The veteran actor lost his two younger brothers — Aslam Khan (88) and Ehsan Khan (90) last year due to coronavirus.

Dilip Kumar made his Bollywood debut with Jwar Bhata in 1944 and has appeared in several mega films including Saudagar (1991), Devdas (1955), Karma (1986), Naya Daur (1957), Gunga Jamuna (1961), Kohinoor (1960), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), and Ram Aur Shyam (1967) among others. He was last seen in Qila in 1998.