Veteran actor Imtiaz Khan, brother of actor Amjad Khan aka Gabbar Singh, died on Monday in Mumbai. He was 78 when he suffered a heart attack and breathed his last in his Mumbai residence. Imtiaz Khan is survived by his wife Krutika Desai, who is a popular film and television actress, and daughter Ayesha Khan.

His death was confirmed by trade analyst Atul Mohan on Twitter. Sharing a photo of the late actor, Atul Mohan wrote, "#SadNews Hindi Film Actor #ImtiazKhan, Son of Veteran Actor Jayant, brother of late #AmjadKhan and husband of Gujarati Stage – Film and TV Actress Krutika Desai passed away today. He was seen in films like #YaadonKiBaaraat #Dharmatma #Dayavan. Our prayers with the family."

Condoling his death, actor Jaaved Jaaferi tweeted to say, “Veteran actor Imtiaz Khan passes on. Worked with him in ‘Gang’. Superb actor and wonderful human being. #RIP bhai.” Jaaved also shared a photo of the late actor and his brother, Amjad Khan, on Twitter.

Worked with him in #Gang. Superb actor and wonderful human being.#RIP bhai pic.twitter.com/CPSGxD3IDH — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) March 16, 2020



A good friend and actor Anju Mahendroo shared a post of their good old days, and wrote on her social media account, “Once upon a time!!! Rest in eternal peace my friend@Imtiaz Khan.”



Speaking about Imtiaz Khan’s last rites, Krutika Told ABP News that the family is waiting for a relative to arrive from Dubai post which they’ll take a final call on the cremation ceremony.

May his soul Rest In Peace!