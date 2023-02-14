Home

Veteran Actor Javed Khan Amrohi Dies at 60 Due to Lung Failure

Lagaan actor Javed Khan Amrohi died today at the age of 60 due to lung failure.

Veteran Bollywood actor Javed Khan Amrohi, who was a part of popular hits such as Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Andaaz Apna Apna, Ishq, Lagaan, Chak De! India, died today. He was reportedly suffering from breathing problems and was bedridden for the past year. A close source to Javed told W-Times, “Javed Khan was admitted to Surya Nursing Home, Santacruz, where he breathed his last. His both lungs failed. Today at 6.30 pm the supurde-e-khak ceremony will be performed at Oshiwara cemetery”.

Actor Akhilendra Mishra took to Facebook to mourn the loss. He wrote, “Humble tribute Javed Khan sir. Best actor, senior artist, active member of IPTA.”

Javed Khan Amrohi was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor in the 2001 film ‘Lagaan’. He has also worked as an acting faculty at the Zee Institute of Media Arts.

May his soul rest in peace.

