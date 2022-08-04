Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi passed away on August 3, Wednesday in Mumbai due to a cardiac ailment. He had suffered a heart attack a while ago and had come to Lucknow to recover. His son-in-law Ashish Chaturvedi took to his Facebook account to share the passing away of the actor. He wrote, “You were the best father in the world, You didn’t make me your son-in-law but your son. May God rest your soul in peace”.

Mithilesh Chaturvedi was rushed to Kokila ben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. Ashish had shared the location of the hospital in his post.

Mithilesh Chaturvedi has worked in films such as Koi… Mil Gaya, Satya, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Mohalla Assi, Krrish, and web series like Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. He has performed with directors including Prem Tiwari, Kunwar Kalyan Singh, Bansi Kaul, Surya Mohan Kulshrestha, Dina Nath, Urmil Thapliyal, and Anupam Kher.

— It’s a developing story.

May his soul rest in peace.