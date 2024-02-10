Home

Veteran Actor Mithun Chakraborty Admitted to Hospital After Complains of Chest Pain

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to Kolkata's private hospital on Saturday after he complained of chest pain.

Veteran Actor Mithun Chakraborty has been admitted to Kolkata’s private hospital after he complained of chest pain. The actor -politician was admitted to the hospital on Saturday morning, reported India Today. A source close to the actor revealed that he was feeling uneasy, following which he was taken to the hospital and as of now he is undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, Mithun’s family is yet to confirm the news or issue a formal statement regarding the matter.

Recently, Mithun was seen judging Dance Bangla Dance and received the prestigious Padma Bhushan in January 2024. Having built a remarkable career across more than 350 films in various Indian languages, he admitted to being incredulous upon learning of his selection for the Padma Bhushan award.

After being conferred the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award, the actor expressed his feelings in a video and said, “I am proud, I am happy to have received this award. I would like to thank everyone. I have never asked anything for myself from anyone. I am experiencing the feeling of receiving something without asking today. It’s a different feeling altogether. It’s a great feeling.”

Coming to Mithun’s work front, the actor was last in the Bengali film ‘Kabuliwala‘. The film was helmed by Suman Ghosh and was released in December 2023. During a conversation with Hindustan Times Bangla, Mithun opened up about the movie and said, “Kabuliwala is not just any film that I thought of doing casually. Although it’s a Bengali film, it’s important to remember that it’s about an Afghan-speaking Bengali, not a Bengali-speaking Afghan. Nowadays, everyone observes everything very minutely, so this was a big deal. The film shows how an Afghan learns Bengali and speaks it with a mix of Hindi and Bengali.”

