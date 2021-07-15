Mumbai: Veteran actor Savita Bajaj, who has featured in over 50 films such as Nishant, Nazrana, Beta Ho Toh Aisa, is suffering from a financial crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have hit the lives of several celebrities and one of them is Savita Bajaj. She has expressed a need for financial help in her interview ETimes. Savita Bajaj said, “My savings have dried up. I have spent all the money on my failing health. I have developed serious breathing issues and don’t know how I will manage now. I don’t have my own home in Mumbai…I live…in a one-room kitchen…I pay Rs 7,000…rent”.

In 2016, Savita Bajaj got help from The writers’ association and CINTAA. She added, “The writers’ association had helped me with rupees one lakh in 2016 after I was hospitalised following an accident. CINTAA, too, had helped me with `50,000. But today, I am not in a condition to work owing to my poor health. I have every intention to pay back the money once I resume work, but right now, I’m not in a condition to work due to my poor health.”

Savita Bajaj’s family members are not there to help her amid these tough times. “Sadly, I have nobody who can take care of me today. Around 25 years ago, I had decided to move back to my hometown, Delhi, but no one in my family wanted to keep me. I have earned a lot, helped those in need, but today I need help.”

For the unversed, Savita also battled COVID-19 three months ago and had to be hospitalized for 22 days. Well, recently another veteran actor Shagufta Ali who has worked in television and films for 36 years left the entire film and television fraternity shocked after revealing that she is facing a major financial crunch.