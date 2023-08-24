Home

Veteran Actor Seema Deo, Famous For Anand, Kora Kagaz Dies at 83

Veteran actress Seema Deo's demise news was confirmed by her son and filmmaker Abhinay Deo. She was suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

Yesteryear Bollywood actress Seema Deo, who is best known for her films like Anand and Kora Kagaz, has passed away on Thursday, August 24. She was 83. Seema’s demise news was confirmed by her son and filmmaker Abhinay Deo. While speaking to Indianexpress.com, he said, “Mom passed away earlier today. She was fine, she was suffering from Alzheimer’s, but otherwise she was fine.” Her funeral will take place in Mumbai later today.

Seema Deo made a mark in the Marathi andHindi film industry with her excellent acting. She has acted in nearly 80 films.

May her soul rest in peace.

