Vishal Anand Passes Away: Bollywood's veteran actor Vishal Anand who is known for his role in 1976's Chalte Chalte, passed away on October 4, Sunday due to prolonged illness. Vishal's real name was Bhishmam Kohli and he appeared in 11 films in his acting career. He had directed and produced a few films too.

Vishal Anand’s notable hit, Chalte Chalte, where he was seen opposite Simi Garewal, was also a film which he produced. He was credited with giving music director, Bappi Lahiri, his big break in Bollywood when he chose him as the film’s music director.

Actor Purab Kohli is related to Vishal Anand as he is his nephew.

A few of Vishal Anand’s films are Hamara Adhikar (1970), Sa-Re-Ga-Ma-Pa (1972), Taxi Driver (1973), Intezaar (1973), Hindustan Ki Kasam (1973), Dil Se Mile Dil (1978), Kismet (1980), Maine Jeena Sikh and Liya (1982).

May his soul rest in peace.