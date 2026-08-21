Veteran actress and Padma Shri awardee Sowcar Janaki dies at 94

Veteran South Indian actor Sowcar Janaki, a celebrated name in South Indian cinema, passed away on August 21, 2026, at the age of 94.

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Sowcar Janaki (PC: Twitter)

Indian cinema has lost one of its most respected veterans. Sowcar Janaki, the acclaimed actress whose career stretched across more than seven decades, has died at the age of 94 in Chennai. Her mortal remains will be kept at Centaoph Road in Teynampet from 5 pm. She was recently admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet, Chennai. Known for her work across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema, she remained a familiar and admired face for generations of moviegoers. Janaki’s passing comes after she was hospitalised in Chennai following age-related health issues. She leaves behind an extraordinary body of work that made her one of the enduring names in South Indian cinema.

Sowcar Janaki dies at 94 in Chennai

Sowcar Janaki passed away on August 21, 2026, at the age of 94. According to reports, she breathed her last at around 1:59 pm while undergoing medical treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Chennai. She had been hospitalised after falling ill due to age-related health complications.

Her death was confirmed by Nassar president of Nadigar Sangam (South Indian Artistes’ Association), with members of the film fraternity having visited her during her hospitalisation. News of her passing has left the South Indian film industry mourning the loss of an actor whose career touched several generations.

Nassar informed the press via a statement, he wrote, “Legendary star Sowcar Janaki (94) passed away. Her mortal remains will be placed at Centoph Road, Teyampet, from 5 PM”. Few days back actor Kayal Devaraj shared a health update of Sowcar Janaki on X. He wrote, “Veteran actress Sowcar Janaki (aged 94) has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet, Chennai, due to ill health. She is currently receiving intensive medical care. On behalf of the South Indian Artistes’ Association (Nadigar Sangam), President Nasser and actors Soundararaja and Hemachandran visited her in person to inquire about her well-being.”

Sowcar Janaki’s seven-decade career

Over the course of her career, Sowcar Janaki appeared in more than 400 films across multiple Indian languages. Her filmography includes titles such as Puthiya Paravai, Mahakavi Kalidas, Ethir Neechal, Thillu Mullu, and Hey Ram. She was equally comfortable playing different kinds of characters and continued working across generations of actors and filmmakers.

తెలుగు మరియు భారతీయ సినీ రంగంలో తనదైన ముద్ర వేసిన షావుకారు జానకి గారి మరణవార్త ఎంతో బాధ కలిగించింది. జానకి గారి సినీ ప్రయాణం, ఆమె పోషించిన పాత్రలు ఎప్పటికీ మన జ్ఞాపకాల్లో నిలిచిపోతాయి. వారి ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని ప్రార్థిస్తూ… కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 21, 2026

Her contribution was not limited to films. Janaki also performed in more than 300 stage shows and appeared on television. Her last film appearance came in the 2023 Telugu movie Anni Manchi Sakunamule.

Janaki remained associated with cinema for more than seven decades, becoming a link between different eras of South Indian filmmaking.

Sowcar Janaki’s legacy in South Indian cinema

Sowcar Janaki was born on December 12, 1931, and began her film journey in the early 1950s. She made her Telugu debut with Shavukaru in 1950 and went on to work extensively in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam films.

Indian cinema has lost one of its finest actresses. Her contribution will never be forgotten.

Omshanthi#SowcarJanaki pic.twitter.com/NbOXqzrxni — Sona (@sona_sebin) August 21, 2026

Sowcar Janaki’s contribution to Indian cinema was formally recognised when she received the India’s fourth-highest civilian award, Padma Shri in 2022. She was also the recipient of two Nandi Awards, a Kalaimamani and Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award – South. The Government of India honoured her for a career spanning over seven decades and more than 400 films. She had also received honours including the Kalaimamani and other state and industry awards.

Her passing marks the end of an important chapter in South Indian cinema. From black-and-white classics to modern films, Sowcar Janaki remained part of the industry’s changing landscape while building a legacy of her own.