Veteran Actress Veena Kapoor Brutally Murdered by Her Son

Veteran Actress Veena Kapoor has been allegedly brutally murdered by her son over a property dispute as per recent media reports.

Veteran Actress Veena Kapoor Brutally Murdered: Vetran actress Veena Kapoor has been murdered at the age of 74. Her son has been accused of the brutal crime. The accused allegedly killed his mother with a baseball bat. The veteran was killed by her son over a property dispute. Veena’s colleague and actress Nilu Kohli revealed about her tragic death in her Instagram post. According to Nilu, after committing the crime, Veena’s son dumped her body into a river near Matheran in Raigad district. The son has already confessed to the Mumbai police during interrogation that he wanted to grab a 12 crore plot from his mother as per a DNA report. The accused was triggered during an argument with Veena and he ended up killing her in a fit of rage.

Nilu captioned her post as, “Veenaji you deserved better.I am heartbroken,posting this for you.Kya bolun?Am at a total loss of wordsI hope you are finally resting in peace after soo many years of struggle….” She also mentioned about how the elderly actress’s US based son dumped her body in Metheran after the horrific crime. More details about the inhuman murder are awaited.

This is a developing story.