Home

Entertainment

Veteran Bengali Actor Anjana Bhowmick Passes Away At 79 Due To Prolonged Illness

Veteran Bengali Actor Anjana Bhowmick Passes Away At 79 Due To Prolonged Illness

Today, on February 17th, the esteemed Bengali actress Anjana Bhowmick, recognized for her remarkable contributions to Bengali cinema, has sadly passed away.

Veteran Bengali Actor Anjana Bhowmick Passes Away At 79 After Prolonged Illness

Renowned Bengali actress Anjana Bhowmick passed away on February 17, 2024, at the age of 79. According to the details, the actress was suffering from a prolonged illness. Bhowmickis survived by her two daughters, Nilanjana Sengupta and Chandana Sharma. Admitted to a private hospital on Friday, February 16th, due to respiratory complications, Bhowmick peacefully passed away on Saturday morning, with her family by her side.

Trending Now

Bhowmick’s elder daughter, Nilanjana Sengupta, is married to actor Jisshu Sengupta, while her younger daughter Chandana has also pursued a career in acting. After Bhowmick’s death, the actress leaves behind a rich legacy in the entertainment industry.

You may like to read

For a long period, the actress was not keeping well due to age-related reasons. However, her health deteriorated in the last 5-6 months as the actress was confined to bed. Bhowmick’s daughters Nilanjana and Chandana used to take care of her. Anjana Bhowmick, originally named Arati Bhowmick, affectionately known as Babli, was born on December 30, 1944, in Kochbihar, North Bengal. Her father, the late Bibhutibhushan Bhowmick, was also an actor.

Raised in Kochbihar, she completed her schooling there and subsequently sat for her Higher Secondary Examination at Sunithi Academy in 1961. Later, she relocated to Kolkata, where she pursued her education at Sarojini Naidu College for Women in Dum Dum and earned her degree from the University of Calcutta.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.