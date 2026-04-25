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Veteran Bengali actor Biplab Dasgupta dies at 75

Veteran Bengali actor Biplab Dasgupta dies at 75

Biplab Dasgupta's body was taken to the Technicians Studio, where members of the film, television and OTT fraternity paid their last respects.

Veteran Bengali actor Biplab Dasgupta dies at 75 (PC: Instagram)

Veteran Bengali actor and renowned elocutionist Biplab Dasgupta, known for his roles in films such as Baishey Shraban, Gumnaami, and Zulfiqar, passed away on Friday after a prolonged illness. He was 75. Family members said Dasgupta had been suffering from post-operative complications for some time. He had recently undergone prostate surgery, after which his health deteriorated. On Friday, he complained of uneasiness at his Golf Club Road residence in Tollygunge and breathed his last while being taken to a hospital.

Dasgupta is survived by his wife and daughter. As his body was taken to the Technicians Studio, members of the film, television and OTT fraternity paid their last respects.

The late actor had also earned acclaim for his roles in TV serials like Chemistry Mashi, Jogomaya, Checkmate, and Bosepukur Khunkharapi, among others.

Biplab Dasgupta studied English Literature at Jadavpur University. He initially worked as a school teacher, but his passion for acting later brought him into the entertainment world. His first film, Shadows of Time, was released in 2004. His last TV series was Mithijhora, in which he played the role of Mainak Dhol. People are now expressing grief over his death.

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May his soul rest in peace.

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