Veteran Bengali actor Indrajit Deb died on Saturday following a cardiac arrest, family members said. He was 73. He had lost his wife a year back and the couple did not have children. Deb was also suffering from a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney ailment for a long time and died at his Gol Park residence in the southern part of the city, the family members said.

Deb had started his career in a popular TV serial, Tero Parbon, and played an important role in Karuanamoyee Rani Rasmoni and web series- The Adventures of Gogol.

Actress Sudipta Chakraborty expressed grief over the demise of Deb, describing him as a childhood mentor.

May his soul rest in peace.

(PTI)